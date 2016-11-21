Haverhill Borough and Haverhill Rovers pull off dramatic comebacks

High drama was the order of the day as Haverhill Rovers and Haverhill Borough both recovered from two goal half-time deficits to avoid defeat.

A depleted looking Borough were 3-1 down at the break in their Suffolk FA Senior Cup third round match at Beccles Town, only to come back to 3-3 before eventually triumphing 5-4 in extra-time.

Rovers, meanwhile, were 2-0 down after 20 minutes at home to FC Clacton in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division but came back to salvage a point with two second half goals.

Borough began their game at Almary Green Anglian Combination League Division One leaders Beccles with only 11 players, one of whom was reserve team joint-player-manager and goalkeeper Anthony Choat, who played outfield.

Ryan Swallow put them ahead after ten minutes but Borough found themselves 3-1 down at half-time to a team from two divisions lower.

Choat made way for Casey Phillips after 39 minutes after the injured centre-half had answered an SOS call to travel across Suffolk to play.

An improved Borough came back to level at 3-3 after 90 minutes thanks to two goals from Charlie Holmes.

The hosts went back ahead early in extra-time but Ryan Phillips levelled before player-manager Martin Westcott hit the winner deep into the additional period to put Borough into the last eight.

Haverhill Rovers found themselves 2-0 down to goals from Kalon Harms and Wayne Blackman before a quarter of the match had gone, but the 72nd minute dismissal of Clacton’s Matt Stace for an altercation with one of his own team proved costly.

Rovers’ substitute Billy Bush scored his debut first team goal to reduce the arrears on 75 minutes before top-scorer Danny Hill equalised one minute later to earn Rovers a point.