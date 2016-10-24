Haverhill Borough bow out of the FA Vase, Haverhill Rovers defeat Fakenham

Haverhill Borough went out of the Buildbase FA Vase at the first round stage after a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Felixstowe & Walton United.

Borough’s task against one the strongest teams from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division was always going to be a tough one, but once skipper Rory Bone received a straight red card on 21 minutes after bringing down Miles Powell as he broke through on goal, their chances were effectively over.

Borough were punished in the worst possible way when the resultant free-kick was deflected into the path of Scott Chaplin to score from close range.

Further goals from Powell on 56 minutes, Craig Jennings just five minutes later and substitute Kyron Andrews with four minutes left completed the scoring.

Borough’s next task is to try and become the first team to defeat Halstead Town in the Thurlow Nunn First Division when the two teams meat tomorrow at the New Croft (7.45pm).

A victory for ninth-placed Borough, whohave only been beaten once in 11 league outings, would take them into the top five.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier, Haverhill Rovers beat Fakenham Town 2-1 to move up one place to ninth.

Marcus Hunt headed them in front in the first half, only for Ash Jarvis to level from the penalty spot.

Early in the second half Rory Jebb headed home from another corner, the teenager’s fifth goal in his last four games, to put Roves 2-1 up and despite a lot of pressure, Fakenham were unable to find an equaliser.

•In the quarter-final draw for the Suffolk FA Premier Cup. Rovers were drawn away to Newmarket Town. The tie will be played on November 15.

In the Suffolk FA Senior Cup, Haverhill Borough were drawn away to Anglian Combination League Division One leaders Beccles Town in the third round. The game will be played on November 19.