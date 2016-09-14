Haverhill Borough defeat league leaders Coggeshall Town

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Haverhill Borough 3 Coggeshall Town 0

Haverhill Borough opened their new stadium in style with a comprehensive victory over league leaders Coggeshall last night.

The game was watched by pop star and Coggeshall Town player and benefactor Olly Murs, but he was to leave disappointed after the hosts inflicted a first league defeat of the season on his team.

Borough started the first half strongly, and were unlucky not go ahead after a spectacular overhead kick from Craig Pruden.

Scott Lodge then sent a long range effort over the bar, before Ryan Phillips was clattered by Coggeshall goalkeeper Matthew Walker and won a penalty.

However, the keeper brushed himself down and then dived to his right to save Aaron Forshaw’s 17th minute spot kick.

Borough took a deserved lead on 36 minutes, when Jarid Robson chested down a searching crossfield pass from Ryan Phillips as he burst into the box and beautifully slid the ball past Walker from an angle.

The visitors started the second half brightly, and only a spectacular save from Graham Smith prevented Shamido Pedulu from levelling the scores.

Smith was on hand again to smother imminent danger as Pedulu ran in on goal five minutes later.

Coggeshall were made to pay for their missed chances, as Robson picked up Ryan Phillips’ pass 25 yards out and fired into the bottom left corner to double the home side’s advantage after 68 minutes.

Pedulu then had two opportunities to halve the deficit - first, as he headed over from a corner, before shooting high and wide from just inside the box.

Phillips’ exquisite volley completed the scoring in the 93rd minute, the ball flying into the top corner of Walker’s goal, leaving him with no chance, and providing the hosts with a historic victory.

The victory took Borough to third in the table and left them as one of just three unbeaten teams in Division One.

Borough: Smith, Hardwick, Bone, Durell, Pater, Lodge (Clark 85), Philips, Forshaw (Swallow 45), Pruden, Robson, Staines (Thompson 56).

Coggeshall: Walker, Scott, Mensah, Radley, Cullen, Farthing, Monk, Cocklin, Nwachuku, Southwell, Pedulu.