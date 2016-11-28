Haverhill Borough hit Debenham for six

Skipper Jarid Robson scored his first hat-trick for Haverhill Borough as they thrashed Debenham LC 6-1 to record their biggest win of the season.

Robson headed Borough ahead on five minutes and after Paris Tuwizana levelled with a shot from outside the box the midfielder scored again to put Borough 2-1 up at the break.

A left foot shot past ‘keeper Steve Fenner saw Robson complete his hat-trick on 63 minutes, a goal which takes him to nine goals for the season, level with Craig Pruden at the top of the charts.

Borough sub Anthony Choat, usually employed as a goalkeeper, came off the bench to score his first ever goal in senior football on 82 minutes before Dean Craig’s first goal of the season and then another from Pruden completed a miserable afternoon for Debenham.

The victory was Borough’s biggest this season since a 5-1 win away to the same opponents in August and puts them in sixth-place in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division table ahead of their trip to Team Bury tomorrow night (7.45pm), where a victory would put them just one point behind third-placed Holland FC.