Haverhill Borough win seven-goal thriller in the Suffolk Senior Cup

SUFFOLK FA SENIOR CUP SPONSORED BY CNET TRAINING

SECOND ROUND

Haverhill Borough 4 Wenhaston United 3 (AET: 3-3 after 90 minutes)

Just as they did last season, Haverhill Borough began their pursuit of the Suffolk FA Senior Cup with an extra-time victory over Suffolk and Ipswich League opposition.

Last year Borough required an additional 90 minutes to overcome a Wickham Market side that was then second-bottom of the SIL Senior Division, the very same position occupied currently by Saturday’s north Suffolk opponents Wenhaston.

Borough went ahead through a 15th minute own goal, only for Ashley Canham to level matters on 26 minutes.

Shortly before the break the two sides again exchanged goals. Firstly Jarid Robson put the home team ahead only for Patrick Summerfield to make it 2-2 from the penalty spot.

Craig Pruden restored Borough’s lead for a third time from the penalty spot midway through the second half but the visitors belied their meagre goal scoring record this season (just five in seven matches) by hitting back once more to equalise for a third time through substitute Ben Snowling.

The game went into extra time and was finally settled when Robson scored his second of the match with a deflected shot on 102 minutes.

Borough will have to wait to discover who their third round opponents will be as all the remaining second round ties are to be played this week, with the majority scheduled for Saturday.