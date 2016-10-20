Haverhill boxer Fitch is confident of defeating reigning heavyweight champion

Boxer Matt Fitch goes into his EBA heavyweight title bout on October 29 knowing victory would see him complete a unique nap hand in the sport.

The Haverhill fighter has previously held titles in the cruiserweight, middleweight, light-middleweight and light-heavyweight divisions, but has now turned his attention to challenging for the heavyweight title.

He takes on current champion, Basildon-based Chris Wootten, at Grays Civic Hall on October 29, knowing that whatever happens it will be his final fight as an amateur before turning professional.

The 31-year-old personal trainer, who lives in Haverhill and has also been a national kickboxing champion in the 70kg category, said: “I’m not really a heavyweight.

“The guy I’m fighting is six foot seven inches tall and probably two or three stone heavier than me. He is 110kg and I’m only 94/95kg.

“If i get the heavyweight one then I’ve done five belts in five different weights. It’s all pride. There’s nothing else to fight for.

“As soon as I win it, I will vacate it because I’m going pro.”

Although Fitch is committed to playing mum about the details, he has signed a deal with a promoter and is looking at a debut professional fight in February.

For now, he is fully focused on beating Wootten and maintaining an impressive record that has seen him lose just once in 20 on licence contests, a defeat that came six years ago in a super middleweight bout at Grays Civic Hall when a broken eye socket caused the referee to call a halt to proceedings.

Fitch only got the opportunity to fight Wootten after the defending champion’s scheduled opponent pulled out and he contacted the promoter to offer to stand in, an offer that was accepted by Wootten.

The title fight will be held over six, three minute rounds, and ex-Paratrooper Fitch, who trains and works at The Defence and Fitness Rooms in Homefield Road, Haverhill, is confident of coming out on top.

He said: “I will beat him, without a doubt.

“He is susceptible to a body shot and I’m a big body puncher. He is very big, very stationary. It’s like hitting a punch bag so I’m going to keep working.

“I’m fit for the rounds so when he will be hitting harder I will be hitting faster. I will probably hit him about 40 times before he can hit me.

“The last guy I fought (in Chigwell on September 16) was 6ft 4/5inches and a heavyweight and I knocked him out in two rounds.”