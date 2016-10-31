Haverhill Rovers and Haverhill Borough earn three points each

Both Haverhill Rovers and Haverhill Borough came away from their Thurlow Nunn League matches on Saturday with 2-1 victories.

Rovers returned from Wivenhoe Town with all of the points after fighting back from a 1-0 half-time deficit.

The hosts went ahead when a quick free-kick led to Adam Hampson’s goal but they were pegged back early in the second half when Miguel Nydam put through his own net before substitute Owen Longley scored the winner for Rovers.

It was only Wivenhoe’s second home defeat of the season and the result lifted Rovers to seventh in the Premier Division table.

Haverhill Borough scored twice in three second half minutes on their way to victory over Cornard United in the First Division.

Jarid Robson converted a Charlie Holmes pass to put them ahead before Ryan Phillips teed up Ryan Swallow to extend their lead.

Cornard’s Nathan Finan reduced the arrears but Borough, who had further chances to score, came away with all three points to rise to eighth in the table.

Rovers are in action tomorrow night (7.45pm) when they travel to Saffron Walden Town in the second round of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup.

Borough return to action on Saturday (3pm) when they go to Coggeshall Town hoping to upset the First Division leaders.