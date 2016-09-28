Haverhill Rovers bounce back with a win while Haverhill Borough leave it late to salvage a point

Four days after they met in the FA Vase, Rovers and Borough were back in Thurlow Nunn League action last night.

Rovers put the disappointment of the 1-0 defeat to their neighbours behind them with a 4-2 win at home to Hadleigh United to lift themselves to ninth in the Premier Division table.

Danny Hill and Mitch Burr put Rovers 2-0 up inside 17 minutes, before Garry Burdett pulled one back for Hadleigh four minutes before the break.

In added time at the end of the half however Luke Haines, whose passes had set up Rovers’ first two goals, got on the scoresheet himself with a curling shot into the bottom corner to put his side 3-1 to the good.

Hadleigh reduced the arrears again on 52 minutes when Sam Sharp’s shot from the edge of the area beat Charlie Turner.

Hill’s sixth goal of the season on 65 minutes, scored from a pass by substitute Oliver Stevenson, reinstated Rovers two goal advantage and proved to be the final addition to the score on the night.

Haverhill Borough returned from a testing trip to Downham Town with a valuable point after a 1-1 draw, a result that took them back up to fourth in the First Division.

Andy Willmott gave the hosts a 52nd minute lead that they held until six minutes from time, when Borough player-manager Martin Westcott, who had come on as a sub 14 minutes earlier, powered a header home.

It was the first goal that Downham had conceded at home in all competitions this season and one that preserved Borough’s record of having lost just once so far this season in the league.