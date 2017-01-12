Haverhill Rovers continue to fight points deduction

Haverhill Rovers continue to battle against the decision to dock them three Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division points, despite having their initial appeal rejected by the Football Association, writes Liam Apicella.

As it stands, Rovers will have to replay their fixture at Wivenhoe Town, which they won 2-1 on October 29, after the league ruled that attacking midfielder Mason Newman — a signing from Ely City — was an ineligible player at the time.

Thurlow Nunn League rules state that any challenges of their verdicts must be lodged to the game’s governing body within 14 days of clubs being notified, which — according to the league — in this circumstance was November 30.

However, while the league have further confirmed to The Echo that Rovers did make an appeal, as far as they are concerned it did not arrive with The FA until five days after the December 14 deadline.

Rovers were subsequently informed that the original ruling would stand, meaning they are due to return to Wivenhoe’s Maple Tree Cars Stadium base on Wednesday, March 8.

But The New Croft club have also revealed they remain in dialogue with The FA in a bid to clear up the confusion over dates.

The matter is now being considered by The FA’s head of discipline, with further information expected to be released over the next few days.

If Rovers’ latest appeal fails, they will also incur the cost of the match officials and floodlights when they meet The Dragons for a second time.