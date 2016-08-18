Haverhill Rovers hosting a Whole Club Day

Haverhill Rovers will look to preserve their unbeaten start to the league campaign when they play two games inside four days.

So far this season Rovers have defeated Stanway Rovers 3-1 at the New Croft and returned from tricky away trips to Gorleston and Hadleigh United with 1-1 and 0-0 draws, respectively.

Manager Ben Cowling next prepares his charges to face Walsham-le-Willows at home on Saturday (3pm), followed by another fixture at the New Croft on Tuesday (7.45pm), when Long Melford are the visitors.

Walsham have yet to earn a point from two league games so far, going down 2-0 at Mildenhall and 3-2 at Stanway Rovers.

By contrast, Long Melford have yet to taste defeat after three league games.

After goalless draws with both Stanway and Wivenhoe Town, they defeated previously unbeaten Saffron Walden Town 3-2 on Tuesday thanks to a hat-trick from new signing, David Lorimer.

Rovers match with Walsham on Saturday has been made into a Whole Club Day, bringing together the senior, boys and girls team on the same day.

The day starts with the Walsham match, at which players of all age sections and their families are invited to attend.

Everyone is then invited to take part in a fund-raising Race Night, which starts at 6.30pm and has free entry, with a licenced bar and tea bar being open.