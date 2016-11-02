Haverhill Rovers oust Saffron Walden Town after spot-kick drama

A penalty shoot-out between hosts Saffron Walden Town and Haverhill Rovers went the way of the visitors to see them progress to the third round of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup.

An action-packed game had ended level at 1-1 after 90 minutes, during which Danny Hill gave Rovers a 20th minute lead before Walden equalised through James Crane just before the break.

Just minutes before the equaliser Walden striker Shaun Avis blasted over the bar from a penalty awarded for a Ryan Geoghegan foul on Craig Calver.

The second-half ebbed and flowed, with both sides hitting the woodwork, Rovers ‘keeper Charlie Turner being called into action on a number of occasions and Rovers substitute Owen Longley shooting wide when clean through on goal.

With the game level after 90 minutes it had to be decided on penalty kicks.

Turner saved two of them and although Rory Jebb missed one for Rovers, skipper Sam Holmes stepped up to make it 4-3 and send his side into the third round draw.

The draw takes place on Saturday afternoon, with the ties to be posted on the Thurlow Nunn League website that evening.