Hill confident Haverhill Rovers can mix it with the best

Leading scorer Danny Hill believes Haverhill Rovers have already proved this season -and will continue to do so - that they are capable of beating anyone.

Hill joined Rovers in the summer after a number of outstanding seasons at Kershaw Premier side West Wratting and he has immediately hit his straps, grabbing seven goals in his first 11 league matches to put himself fourth on the top-scorer’s list in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division at the time of writing.

His goal tally is all the more impressive for the fact that he plays from the left wing and not through the middle, as he did at Wratting, but the new role and the challenge of having stepped up two divisions is something he is relishing.

“I think that (playing on the left wing) is the difference that I’ve had to adapt to this year”, he said.

“Whereas sort of the last six or seven seasons at Wratting it’s been me as the focal point and everything goes through me, at Rovers it’s more of a team effort and I’m working harder defensively as well as just attacking, but I’m enjoying it and the challenge and playing with the lads.”

Hill will miss his first match of the season on Saturday, a league fixture at Ipswich Wanderers (3pm) - as he is at a wedding.

So far he has played his part in a solid start to the campaign for Rovers, one that despite last Friday’s disappointment of relinquishing a 2-0 half-time lead over Newmarket Town to go down 4-2, has left them in ninth place after 11 matches.

Rovers are unbeaten from home and have defeated Stanway Rovers and Thetford Town and drawn at Gorleston, all teams in the top four, and all with a team that had to be rebuilt over the summer and includes a sprinkling of teenagers and a number of players with no experience at step five football prior to this season.

From what he has seen so far, Hill remains confident of a good season for both Rovers and himself.

He said: “Newmarket are a very good side and we matched them in the first half. We have by no means looked out of place, especially against the top four teams.

“I didn’t really know too much about this league, like I said before, but I know we can beat anyone on our day, we have proved that, so I’m looking at definitely the top eight, which would be a good start, and definitely kicking on next season.

“At the beginning of the season I said I’m going to aim for 20 goals plus and I think after 11 games it’s definitely doable.

“It’s a new team. I want it to do well. There’s a lot of young lads in there and I think it’s nice to see us progress together and I think next season will be when we will kick on.”

For the trip to Ipswich Wanderers, Rovers manager Ben Cowling will also be without Marcus Hunt (away), Ryan Weaver (suspended) and Luke Latham (injured), while he is optimistic both Ryan Geoghegan and Mitch Burr will have recovered from knocks in time to play.

Full-back Ben Burton also returns to the squad after missing the Newmarket game.

Cowling also confirmed that midfielder Ross Elkins has played his last game for the team.

On Tuesday, Rovers are at home to Hadleigh United (7.45pm) in the first round of the Suffolk FA Premier Cup.

•The following night, Haverhill Borough begin their defence of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division Knockout Cup with a home tie against Team Bury (7.45pm).