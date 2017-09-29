Important win going into derby for Boro’

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Fakenham Town 0

Haverhill Borough 2

Haverhill Borough secured their third league win of the season — and their first clean sheet —as they overcame Fakenham Town by two goals at the weekend.

It is the team’s first win in six fixtures, having lost their previous five in a row in all competitions, including an 8-0 defeat to King’s Langley in the FA Cup.

Manager Anthony Choat spoke of his frustration at the silly errors that, he felt, were costing Borough, and was delighted to see these eradicated in the league game away to Fakenham on Saturday.

Borough started well and were ahead within the first five minutes.

Centre-back Robbie Alderman was still up front following a corner kick and managed to steal back possession.

He controlled the ball on the edge of the area before calmly playing it in to Craig Pruden, who made no mistake in putting the visitors ahead.

Ryan Weaver looked dangerous throughout, and first tested Fakenham goalkeeper Luke Pearson after cutting in from the right edge of the penalty area after 13 minutes — as Pearson tipped the angled shot over the bar.

Ten minutes later, it was Weaver again, this time with a free kick that passed narrowly wide of Pearson’s left post.

And then, with only minutes left before the break, good work between Ryan Swallow and Ash Botten set Weaver up with a further chance which he put wide.

The hosts roused themselves after the break, with Lewis Sturman firing a shot over the Haverhill bar from the edge of the box, before Weaver broke the offside trap on the hour mark. Although good work from goalkeeper Pearson again prevented him from doubling the lead.

Good interplay on the edge of the penalty area provided Ross Elkins with a chance a minute later, but his shot went wide, before Matt Staines also wasted an opportunity by shooting over.

Borough finally made their dominance pay in the 71st minute as Weaver broke in from the right and slipped the ball under Pearson to make the score 2-0.

Sam Hawley had a further chance after bursting into the penalty area, although his header went wide, while at the other end, Kieran Petty produced an excellent diving save with three minutes left after a powerful shot from Kyle Plumb.

With seconds remaining, Borough substitute Luke Youngs almost added another as he burst into the Fakenham penalty area, but his shot was well saved in an important away win for Borough with their derby against Haverhill Rovers only six days away.

Borough: Petty, Botten, Bone, Hawley, Alderman, Phillips C, Pruden, Elkins (72’), Weaver, Swallow (61’), Staines (67’)