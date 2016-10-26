Ipswich Town away coach for Bury and Haverhill

The Haverhill Branch of the Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club will be trialing an away coach for the match at Bristol City on December 3 with a pick-up in Bury St Edmunds.

Tickets for the match go on sale on November 7 via Ipswich’s official club website and the supporters’ club coach travel is being priced at £25 for adults and £15 for under-16s.

The coach, a trial for the branch for away trips, is intended to pick up from Bury Bus Station at 8.30am and then on to Haverhill to pick up at 9am.

For more information, call branch secretary Iain Ross on 075981 40665.

* Read our Ipswich Town fans column with Zach Ward online and in print every week during the season.