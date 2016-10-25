Ipswich Town defender Joe Robinson extends Boston stay

Ipswich Town’s Joe Robinson has extended his stay with Boston United.

The defender, who hails from Haverhill, will remain at the Jakemans Stadium until November 29, which means he will be eligible to appear in the FA Trophy and, if needed, a subsequent replay.

He has also been given permission to feature in National League North contests away at Nuneaton, Telford and AFC Fylde, and the home contest against Brackley.

Robinson, 20, can continue to extend his stay due to the virtue of it being a work experience situation rather than a loan between clubs.

He made his debut in the 1-1 home draw against Kidderminster on August 28, and has been an ever-present, playing every minute of all 12 games.