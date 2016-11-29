Ipswich Town defender Robinson extends loan spell with Boston United

Boston United have extended the loan spell of Joe Robinson until the end of the year.

The 20-year-old defender, from Haverhill, joined the club on loan from Ipswich Town in August and has extended his stay on a month by month basis.

But Ipswich have now announced that the youngster will remain with the Pilgrims until New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile, United have brought in three new players on loan to bolster their ranks.

York City defensive duo Josh Robinson and Ben Clappison have both linked up with the Jakemans Stadium club, while Joe Pugh has joined from Doncaster Rovers.

Clappison and Robinson both played the first half of the Pilgrims’ FA Trophy contest at Witton Albion on Saturday but, due to the contest being abandoned and records being wiped out, they are both still officially waiting to make their debuts.

Pugh, the son of former United head of youth Daral, was named on the bench for that contest.

Robinson and Clappison both joined the Minstermen in the summer.

Twenty-two-year-old Clappison began his career with Hull City while Robinson, 23, made the switch from Irish side Crusaders.

Pugh, 19, has initially joined on a youth loan deal which is set to run until New Year’s Day, but could be extended if both parties agree.

The striker also began his career with Hull but signed a one-year pro deal with Rovers in April.

He has also had a loan deal at Hyde, and arrives at Boston having worked with club coach Paul Cavell in his capacity with the Doncaster club.