Ipswich Town fan Russell Claydon’s column: Big risk not replacing Murphy

The first exciting transfer deadline day us Blues have had in years promised much but ultimately proved a frustrating let down.

Continuing a recurring theme under Marcus Evans, the deals we ultimately needed done didn’t get over the line.

I agreed with the decision to take the money for Daryl Murphy as, at 33, £3million is an offer we couldn’t turn down, despite his importance as an attacking focal point.

But in that regard, replacing him was key, and waiting until January could be too late as far as a push for the top six goes.

The problem is we are not privy to the negotiations, so don’t know how ridiculous the demands being made were.

Murphy has been a great servant to us but at least this looks to be an opportunity to reinvent ourselves, and our much-criticised style.

On that front, we do appear to have done well.

The midfield does now look to be loaded up with creative talent.

Tom Lawrence, on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Leicester City, looks an exciting and positive step forward, while Jonny Williams’ loan arrival for a fourth spell could be great if, and it’s a big if, he stays fit.

Brett Pitman now has a big chance to thrive on the service.

There was a striker who did come in, of course. Much-travelled Leon Best’s addition did not get the pulse racing in the same way but he’s certainly worth a go as a free agent, and if anyone can bring his undoubted talent out, it is Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor.

The three points in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Preston at Portman Road were far from captured in spectacular fashion, but with everything surrounding Murphy’s departure, it was just what the doctor ordered to take into the international break.