Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: Early McCarthy grit and determination making a well-timed comeback

It is when the chips are down that I think you really find out what your team is made of. And what on paper looked to be an incredibly tricky February is turning into quite a fruitful month.

The away victory at Aston Villa was a superb result. Yes, our opposition are hardly pulling up any trees at the moment, but they had not lost at home in the league this season.

Throw in the fact we lost two of our centre backs in the first half, and our £1.5m squad (half of which — Adam Webster — is currently out of action) was up against a team assembled for more than £70m, it does put into perspective what a good win that was. We were good at the back, and when we did break up play Grant Ward, Tom Lawrence, David McGoldrick and Emyr Huws on the counter gave us an attacking edge we haven’t had for a while.

Brighton away on Tuesday was another good performance. It appears the grit and determination we had in abundance during Mick McCarthy’s first few years is making a comeback. After the dismal Derby defeat, I didn’t see these results coming.

Despite the well-earned draw on Tuesday, the big talking point from our view is the Lawrence booking for dissent — which means he will miss the visit of Leeds on Saturday (3pm) and the East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road on February 26.

He is young and he is learning, and he has been without question our star man this season, and I don’t know what he said to the referee at The Amex. But in general, a booking for dissent at any level is stupid.

Will the referee change his mind if you question his decision? No.

Will he change his mind if you throw in the odd bit of colourful language?

Absolutely not, and rightly so.