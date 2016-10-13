Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: October could define the Tractor Boys’ season

You can’t help but feel the next run of games could potentially be season-defining for Ipswich Town. The international break certainly came at a good time for us. It had been a turgid run — since our last victory, which was on the road at Derby on September 13, we had played four, drawn two, and lost two.

But the biggest concern was the lack of goals and lack of chances created — we failed to hit the net in any of those games. Our next four games — Blackburn away, Burton at home, Newcastle away and Rotherham at home — could perhaps be the best indicator of whether or not we can challenge for a top six spot this season.

With the exception of the trip to St James’ Park on October 22, they are games we ought to be going out and winning. Rovers currently occupy third bottom and have lost their last four in all competitions. Burton, promoted from League One, sit on the same points as us (13), while Rotherham prop up the division with six points.

The trip to Newcastle really is a bonus game for us. Not many teams will be expected to get anything up there. With more than 2,000 away tickets sold so far, which is tremendous support, many will be looking forward to seeing a great stadium and enjoying a night out, rather than expecting us to take the points.

What would I do? Let’s get some creative spark in there with Teddy Bishop. And play two up top —Freddie Sears had his best run of form in a partnership with Daryl Murphy in 2014/15

While it would be lovely to get some goals and seal a couple of convincing victories, a set of wins or an unbeaten run of any fashion would do at the moment. A confidence boost is what we need.

Nine points would be great, seven would be fine.

Anything less, and I fear a play-off push will be beyond us this season.