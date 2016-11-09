Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: One win doesn’t make everything rosy — but things certainly feel more upbeat

One win doesn’t make everything rosy — but things do feel a bit more upbeat after victory on the road at Sheffield Wendesday on Saturday.

If Mick McCarthy had been accused of playing it safe at times by some Ipswich fans previously, you could not say the same about the weekend’s lineup. Teddy Bishop, Grant Ward, Tom Lawrence, Freddie Sears and David McGoldrick all made the first eleven, and they took the game to Wednesday.

When we made the play-offs in 2014/15, we had a team ethic based on hard work, industry, and discipline. It probably wasn’t epitomised more than our wingers at the time — Jay Tabb and Paul Anderson.

The opening strike was a belter. Lawrence nabbed the ball and ran from the halfway line before cutting into the box and firing in low.

Despite the lack of any meaningful challenge from an opposition player, it was a brilliant goal, and perhaps one followers of the Tractor Boys had not seen all too often in recent years.

They weren’t the best in their position in the league. But they worked tirelessly for the cause. Their contribution was big.

The following year they were replaced by young loanees Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Ryan Fraser, who were much more the mould of creative, nippy, out-and-out widemen. It looked as though there might be a change of approach then — but a 5-1 Sky Sports drubbing at Reading seemingly ended that.

Fans this year have been calling for a change of approach — now more necessary than ever before, following the sale of our talisman, Daryl Murphy.

One swallow doesn’t make a summer — but if performances like the one on Saturday can be repeated, it will go a long way for Mick to win back some of the supporters he has lost.

A pair of winnable home games follow after another international break— against Nottingham Forest and QPR — which cannot come around soon enough.