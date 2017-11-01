Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: ‘One word to describe Mick’s lineup and changes in Cardiff defeat – bizarre’

A terrifying display. Horrors at the back. And a lack of ghoul action at the other end. That’s the Halloween puns out the way.

I’ve been a long-time defender of manager Mick McCarthy. Last season was a bad one – and, for many, it should have been Big Mick’s last as boss. But after an encouraging start to the 2017/18 campaign, it appeared bridges between the manager and fans had been built.

Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward

However, the supports have been dragged and torn down in just a matter of days.

One word described our lineup and substitutions during Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at Cardiff – bizarre.

There were six changes to the team which won at Burton just three days prior. I appreciate the Saturday–Tuesday schedule may be tough on the likes of David McGoldrick, and the recently-returned Adam Webster. Starting Bersant Celina was no bad thing – but leaving top scorer Martyn Waghorn on the bench – and not introducing him until minute 78 when trailing 2-0, seemed odd.

Forgotten man Kevin Bru, who McCarthy said had ‘no chance’ of being involved in the first team this season, started . And on-loan defender Callum Connolly, who hasn’t played since September came on – in midfield.

One word described our lineup and substitutions during Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at Cardiff – bizarre

We did win at Burton on Saturday, which was much needed after a fairly poor run. Much has been said about Mick’s post-match interview, laden with expletives.

While I don’t particularly like Mick swearing – it’s an old and tired shtick –the points he were making were correct.

Should he make a change on the basis of what fans are chanting? Of course not.

I have heard plenty of abuse directed Mick’s way over recent seasons. I have to ask – did any of those offended by his swearing give grief to Jonathan Douglas last year, or did their best to hound Jim Magilton out of the club?

I don’t mind a difference of opinion about our boss.

But I do mind hypocrisy.