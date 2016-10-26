Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: That’s the toughest game of the season out of the way — time to move on

That’s the toughest game of the season out of the way — now it’s time to move on.

Newcastle United away was always going to be a tricky one.

I described it as a free hit last week. I don’t think that’s being defeatist. Just realistic. That was their tenth win in 12.

I described it as a free hit last week. I don’t think that’s being defeatist. Just realistic. That was their tenth win in 12.

The Magpies will win this league and may well break the 100 point barrier. They have class up and down the pitch, and a Champions League winning manager in charge.

Some on social media criticised Mick McCarthy for being too negative in his set up at St James’ Park. That’s something I just didn’t see.

We started the game with Leon Best, Grant Ward, Conor Grant, Freddie Sears and Tom Lawrence. David McGoldrick and Jonny Williams came on in the second half too.

There remains a question mark over Jonathan Douglas in the stands. Having one more defensively minded player in the midfield wasn’t necessarily a negative thing to do.

Off the ball, he does a fairly good job. I do believe, in possession, he is not effective enough. With Cole Skuse hopefully back, I expect to see Teddy Bishop recalled to a starting spot.

I’d be lying if I didn’t admit conceding within the first minute — without touching the ball once — wasn’t frustrating. Especially since we have, by and large, been fairly resolute at the back this season.

What I’m trying to say is that is not the sort of game you can judge us on. The gulf is too great, financially and on the turf.

It’s the next run of games where we should be judged, starting with Rotherham at home on Saturday (3pm).

They have recently appointed a good manager in Kenny Jackett. But, sitting bottom of the league with just one win this season, this should not pose a problem for the Tractor Boys. I hope.