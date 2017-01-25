Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: Time for talking is over — get fans back onside with passion, guts and desire

If ever there was ever a time for a team to get back on track, it’s now. Calling February’s fixtures daunting is a bit of an understatement.

As well as hosting third-place Reading and fifth-place Leeds, we travel to Aston Villa, table toppers Brighton, and round off the month with a trip to Norwich.

But before we tackle that run, we face Preston away on Saturday (3pm) who, perhaps under the radar somewhat, sit 11th and are just five points off the play-offs.

Sunday marked one year since Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor penned contract extensions until 2018 (as flagged up by Ipswich Town statto Renegade Statman on Twitter — @chompx3).

Comments on the story perhaps show how long a year in football can be.

“Well deserved...Great News! Love them both...”

“Buzzing!”

“Get in!”

“Best signings of the seasons thus far!”

At the time, the Tractor Boys were outside of the play-offs on goal difference, and eight points off the automatic spots.

Back to the present day, the weekend’s defeat at Huddersfield had an air of inevitability about it.

Mick McCarthy irked some by dropping Josh Emmanuel by recently signed free agent Jordan Spence, and introducing Jonathan Douglas while one-nil down.

Luke Chambers recently told the media that the players were letting the manager down. It’s hard to disagree.

But there would be no better way, as far fetched as it seems currently, to prove they back the manager and want to get fans back on side with some battling, passionate performances against some of the division’s best. I’m not demanding us to win them all — as nice as that would be. Just some guts, some desire, to right some of this season’s wrongs.

And if that fails, let’s make sure we get a win on February 26...