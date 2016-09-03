Joe Robinson ready to learn from mistakes

Joe Robinson believes his move to Boston United will help toughen him up.

The 20-year-old Haverhill-raised defender, on a month’s loan from Ipswich Town, suffered a nightmare start to his Pilgrims debut, diverting Zaine Francis-Angol’s cross into his own net in the third minute last Saturday.

But he went on to show what he is capable of with a series of vital blocks and goalline clearances in the 1-1 home draw with Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North clash.

“It’s a great start to my debut,” Robinson sarcastically told Boston’s official website. “You know what, it’s part and parcel of football — you’ve just got to get yourself back up, get the ball out the net, go again and not let it happen again.

“I’ve cleared a few off the line and it’s my job to keep the ball out of the net.”

Robinson has impressed in Town’s age ranks, previously skippering the under-21 side.

But he is eager to get more experience from first-team action, having played six times for Woking.

“You play 23s and 21s football, it’s development football, that’s what it’s called,” Robinson added.

“It’s there for trying things and getting better, and if they don’t come off no-one’s really going to have a go at you.

“But when you come here and make a mistake you’ve got boys right in your face, having a go at you.

“That’s what I want. I want to try to keep getting better for the team and myself.”