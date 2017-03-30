Lack of game time forces Mason move

Mason Newman has left Haverhill Rovers to join Kershaw Premier title chasers Great Shelford.

The winger scored one goal in 18 appearances for Rovers, but in recent weeks has found playing opportunities limited.

Rovers manager Ben Cowling said: “It was a hard one for us as Mason came in pre-season and done really well, and then when he joined from Ely he did very well for us.”

Striker Jordan Palmer has also departed Rovers after a short stint and returned to Coggeshall Town.

Cowling’s men face trips to Newmarket Town on Saturday (3pm), and then to Walsham-le-Willows on Wednesday (7.45pm) in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.