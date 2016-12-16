Last-gasp goal prevents Borough claiming a point

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Braintree Town Reserves 1

Haverhill Borough 0

Haverhill Borough fell to an agonising defeat against the scholars of Braintree on Saturday, conceding a last-minute goal.

In an open and attractive game played in monsoon like conditions, Ryan Swallow had the first shot for the visitors which was well saved by ‘keeper Harry Aldridge after just eight minutes.

Three minutes later Borough skipper Jarid Robson flashed a shot across the face of the Braintree six yard box, before the hosts fashioned their first chance.

From a quick break the ball was crossed from the right, and Aaran Dyson side footed his volley wide.

James Regan, on his Borough debut, was next to test Aldridge with a shot from the edge of the box that the ‘keeper comfortably saved.

Swallow was back in the action after 23 minutes as he was played through on goal, although his shot flew over the bar.

As the half ended, Braintree set Dyson free and as he bore down on goal Graham Smith produced a fine block to keep the game level at the break.

Braintree continued to create chances at the start of the second period, with Jake Thompson heading over from a corner.

Craig Pruden’s dipping shot was then palmed over the bar by Aldridge, before, from the resulting, corner Gareth Thomas fired over.

As the hour mark approached, Thomas’ defending qualities were to the fore as his last ditch challenge prevented Dyson from being clean through.

Pruden’s shot from the right edge of the Braintree penalty area was then palmed clear by Aldridge with no Borough forward able to reach the ball with the goal at their mercy.

Ryan Phillips’ shot through a crowd of players with four minutes left was cleared off the line for the hosts, before Aaron Forshaw skipped his way past three Braintree defenders, although his resulting shot was well blocked.

As time ran out Thomas was turned by a long clearance, and as he attempted to play the ball, Alfie Manley flicked the ball past him, ran thirty yards into the Borough penalty area and then beat Smith to provide Braintree with a somewhat fortunate three points.

Borough: Smith, Hardwick, Bone, Swallow, Thomas, C Phillips, R Phillips, Robson, Pruden, Forshaw, Reagan