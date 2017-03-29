Laura Smith resigns as chief executive of Suffolk FA with immediate effect

Laura Smith has resigned from her position as chief executive of Suffolk FA with immediate effect.

The 37-year-old was appointed as Suffolk’s first female chief when she succeeded Phil Knight in December 2012, and has overseen a successful period in the county FA’s history.

Suffolk FA chairman Phil Lawler said: “The board of directors regretfully announce the resignation of our CEO Laura Smith who wishes to return to Surrey to be near her family.

“The board wish to put on record our very grateful thanks to Laura for the excellent job she has done in restructuring and overseeing Suffolk FA during her time as CEO.

“We wish her every success for the future.”

Lawler will take on some of the chief executive’s duties until a long-term successor is appointed in due course.