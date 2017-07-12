Match report: Haverhill Rovers beaten 4-2 by Essex club Takeley in pre-season friendly

Another pre-season run out for Haverhill ended with them losing by two goals to a Takeley side that are likely to finish strongly in the Essex Senior League Premier Division in the coming season.

Despite a brace from attacker Rory Jebb, Haverhill Rovers were unable to prevent the two-goal defeat.

The away side led with three minutes gone, when a cross field ball from the right found Takeley's George Wappett.

He was free at the left of goal and, ten yards out, he took his time before getting away from two defenders and finding the far right side netting.

This lead was doubled on 24 minutes, as a short diagonal ball ended with the recipient calmly placing the ball over Rovers goalkeeper Charlie Turner and into the net from 12 yards out.

The lead was reduced a minute before the break however, when Ben Bradley’s deflected free kick was met by a full stretch header from Rory Jebb from close range.

Eight minutes after the break, Takeley’s two goal lead was restored when they took advantage of Turner being off his line from a free kick.

The lead was reduced to a single goal again on 62 minutes, Bradley’s measured through ball finding Jebb, whose nice reverse drag back turn got space away from his marker and his shot found the far bottom left corner from 12 yards out.

The win was the away side’s, however, when they netted for the fourth time in the 86th minute.

Find out more in this week's Haverhill Echo, including pre-season reaction and comments from manager Ben Cowling.