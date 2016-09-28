MIDWEEK FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Late show again for Bury rescues a point, while Sudbury and Needham both lose away

A 90th minute goal from Sam Reed rescued a point for Bury Town in their trip to Heybridge Swifts last night.

The Blues, who scored late on to beat Brentwood Town 1-0 on Saturday, left it late again yesterday to avoid defeat in Ryman League Division One North.

Heybridge struck twice in the space of six second-half minutes to go 2-0 up, as Lewis Godbold’s 65th minute strike was followed by a goal from Reece Grant on 71 minutes.

Ryan Jolland gave Bury hope when he found the target two minutes later, before Simon Glover was shown a red card in the 90th minute to leave the Swifts with 10 men.

Reed then grabbed an equaliser for Ben Chenery’s men in added time to preserve their unbeaten away league record this season.

Elsewhere, Soham Town Rangers remain in the bottom three of Division One North after drawing 1-1 at home with 10 man Wroxham.

Matthew Halliday was sent off in the 18th minute for the visitors, before Ryan Sharman put the Greens ahead a minute later from the penalty spot.

But Ross Gilfedder scored five minutes later to equalise for Wroxham, who managed to hold onto a share of the spoils despite playing most of the game with a man less.

In the Premier Division, AFC Sudbury and Needham Market both tasted defeats away from home.

The Yellows were narrowly beaten 2-1 by league leaders Leiston, with James Baker’s goal 12 minutes from time proving to be just a consolation after Patrick Brothers and Christy Finch had given Leiston a 2-0 lead on 61 minutes.

Needham slumped to a heavy 5-1 defeat at newly promoted Harlow Town, as Fabion Simms, Mario Noto, Joe Benjamin, Layne Eadie and Alex Read all found the target for the Essex side before the hour mark.

Elsewhere, Newmarket Town climbed up to third in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after thrashing Saffron Walden Town 4-1.

Haverhill Rovers moved into the top half following a 4-2 victory over Hadleigh United, while Long Melford were beaten 4-0 away at Stanway Rovers.

In the First Division, Team Bury beat Woodbridge Town 4-2, AFC Sudbury Reserves thumped Leiston Reserves 6-1 and Haverhill Borough drew 1-1 at Downham Town.