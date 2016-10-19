MIDWEEK FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Parker scores four as AFC cruise into Premier Cup quarter-finals

Craig Parker scored four goals as AFC Sudbury cruised into the Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-finals with a 7-2 win against Walsham-le-Willows last night.

The Yellows were 2-0 up inside 15 minutes courtesy of early strikes from Jack Newman and Liam Wales, before Walsham pulled one back through Ryan Clarke on 36 minutes.

Wales grabbed his second goal of the night two minutes before the break to regain AFC’s two-goal cushion, but the Willows fought back again when Craig Nurse fired home from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute.

Parker then netted a hat-trick inside nine second-half minutes to put Sudbury in control again at 6-2, and added a fourth to his tally a minute from time to complete a 7-2 win for his side.

Needham Market also put their name in the hat for the quarter-final draw with a comfortable 2-0 win against Mildenhall Town.

First-half substitute Reece Dobson broke the deadlock with an excellent solo goal just before the break, while Billy Holland headed from a corner late in the second half to seal the Marketmen’s fifth win in a row in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Bury Town bowed out of the Premier Cup after a 5-2 extra-time defeat at Lowestoft Town.

Goals from Ryan Jolland and Tevan Allen had helped the Blues take a 2-1 lead at Crown Meadow, but Michael Spillane equalised for Lowestoft on the hour mark and the game went into extra time.

Jake Reed, Travis Cole and Joel Glover all found the target for the Trawlerboys in extra time to secure a 5-2 win and their place in the last eight.

An injury time penalty from Jack Watson helped Newmarket Town into the quarter-finals with a 3-2 win over Ipswich Wanderers, a Danny Hill brace helped Haverhill Rovers to a 4-0 win at home to Hadleigh United, and Long Melford lost 4-0 at home against Felixstowe and Walton United.

Soham Town Rangers climbed out of the Ryman League Division One North relegation zone with a surprise 4-0 thrashing away at second place Cheshunt.

Simon Swinton, Ryan Sharman, Victor Adeboyejo and Joe Tennant were all on target for the Greens.

Halstead Town and Debenham LC both progressed to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division Knockout Cup quarter-finals with home wins over Braintree Town Reserves (7-0) and Leiston Reserves (2-1) respectively, while Diss Town were knocked out after losing 4-1 to Wisbech St Mary.

In the Sky Bet Championship, Luke Chambers scored Ipswich Town’s first goal in 502 minutes to help the Tractor Boys to a 2-0 win against Burton Albion.

Norwich City dropped to second in the table after letting a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2 away at Fulham.

TUESDAY RESULTS

RYMAN LEAGUE

Division One North: Cheshunt 0 Soham Town Rangers 4.

SUFFOLK PREMIER CUP

First Round: AFC Sudbury 7 Walsham-le-Willows 2, Haverhill Rovers 4 Hadleigh United 0, Long Melford 0 Felixstowe and Walton United 4, Needham Market 3 Mildenhall Town 2, Newmarket Town 3 Ipswich Wanderers 2.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

First Division Knockout Cup: Debenham LC 2 Leiston Reserves 1, Diss Town 1 Wisbech St Mary 4, Halstead Town 7 Braintree Town Reserves 0.