New Croft stages county matches

Suffolk FA hosted the last FA Girls’ Regional Advanced Coaching Centre Festival of the season at The New Croft in Haverhill last week.

The festival featured girls from under-10s to under-18s across the day, which included teams from the Suffolk FA Advanced Coaching Centre.

The morning saw under-14s and under-16s teams from Suffolk, Norwich, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire all in action.

This was followed by a showcase match between the East Regional Excellence Camp Under-18s and Haverhill/St Neots Boys’ Under-16s, before the afternoon saw under-12s teams from the region take to the pitch.

An Under-10s Skills Extra Festival was taking place simultaneously, and was well attended.

Pictured below are the Suffolk FA Advanced Coaching Centre Under-12s Girls’ team.