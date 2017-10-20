Numerous chances but Rovers defeated

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Hadleigh United 2 Haverhill Rovers 0

Haverhill will wonder how they came away from Hadleigh without anything, after two wonder strikes condemned them to defeat despite numerous goal chances.

It was home manager Stuart Alston’s last game before stepping down to become head of youth development at the club, and he leaves on a high.

Meanwhile Rovers manager Ben Cowling was unavailable and assistant manager Rod Gaffan was left at the helm.

The match began with a strike, as Kyron Andrews put Hadleigh ahead after 14 minutes with a powerful shot that left goalkeeper Charlie Turner rooted to the spot.

The away side had chances to level the scores, but barely tested the goalkeeper as Rovers’ forwards struggled to find the target.

Haverhill’s day got even worse shortly after the break, with Hadleigh’s Sam Sharp doubling his side’s advantage.

Sharp was held up by defender Owen Boddey but managed to escape his marker and, from 20 yards out, bent his effort in off the foot of the left post and into the right side netting just past the fingertips of Turner.

Rovers changed to a 4-3-3 formation in response and began to control long periods of the half, with Abbott having the best chance with a strike that rebounded off the post having beaten the goalkeeper.

And then Cameron Watson’s direct ball left defender Damon Artiss floundering, but Jordan Palmer’s awkward shot went across goal and wide of the mark.

Further chances did not materialise as Rovers were eventually forced to accept the 2-0 away defeat. They currently sit 16th in the league after 14 games, and are three points adrift of 10th position.

Rovers next take on struggling Kirkley & Pakefield at home on Saturday (3pm).

Rovers: Turner, Watson, Halls, Milne, Holmes, Boddey (Geoghegan 53), Haines, Abbott, Jebb, Palmer (Camfield 80), Burr (Micklewight 88).