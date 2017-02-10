Palmer arrives to swell Haverhill Rovers’ attacking options

Haverhill Rovers assistant manager Rod Gaffan insists the signing of Jordan Palmer is a testament to the progress being made at The New Croft.

Rovers announced last Thursday evening that they had completed the signing of the Coggeshall Town striker, who has also previously had spells at Halstead Town, Stanway Rovers and Heybridge Swifts.

Palmer will be in the squad for the trip to Ely City tomorrow evening (7.45pm), and Gaffan hopes the new recruit can boost Haverhill’s chances of a top 10 finish in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division this season.

“Jordan wasn’t getting games at Coggeshall and he doesn’t want to be sitting on benches every week,” the Rovers assistant boss said.

“He’s a great signing for the club and Jordan had offers from three or four other clubs and he decided to join us, which is a testament to what we’re doing here.

“To finish in the top 10 and push on we’ll need a bit more luck than we’ve had so far.

“We’ve had a couple of good results and performances recently, but the performances before that had not been too bad really.”

Following top goalscorer Danny Hill’s decision to take a step back from the club due to personal reasons last month - going on to rejoin lower league West Wratting - Gaffan and manager Ben Cowling have been seeking a replacement to fill the 15-goal striker’s boots.

While talks with potential new signings were ongoing in the last few weeks, Haverhill’s results on the pitch have picked up with a 3-0 win in the league against Ipswich Wanderers followed up by a stunning 4-0 thrashing of Stanway Rovers in the League Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

A trip to holders and Premier Division leaders Mildenhall Town awaits in the semi-finals on February 28, but before then Rovers turn their attention to the league.

Rovers were not in action at the weekend after their scheduled visit to Walsham-le-Willows was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Wins for Long Melford and Ely City on Saturday sees Rovers (15th) now just five points clear of the bottom three, but they are also only seven points adrift of Saffron Walden Town, who currently occupy 10th place in the table.

“We’ll have a strong squad for Friday and all being well we should give a good account of ourselves,” Gaffan said.

“Mitchell Burr played 60 minutes for the reserves on Saturday and seems to have come through ok.

“He’ll be training with us this week and we hope to get him back involved again soon.”

n The top two sides in the form table of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division collide at The New Croft 3G this weekend, as third placed Haverhill Borough entertain Stowmarket Town (2nd) on Saturday (3pm).

Borough are unbeaten in their last eight games and are three points adrift of promotion rivals Stow, who have tasted defeat just once in the league this season.