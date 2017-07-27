PLayers’ homecomings ‘CAME AT THE right time’

Players’ homecomings felt like ‘the right time’

The promotion of Borough to Step Five has allowed him to continue playing at the same level as previous seasons, but with the club he feels is ‘home’.

“Everyone is together and it’s like a family,” the 25-year-old said. “I was always going to go back to Borough eventually but now felt like the right time.

“It’s like going home really; it’s where I started playing so the club means a lot to me.

“It’s an unbelievable achievement for Borough to have reached the Premier Division and, to be totally honest, I sort of wish I’d stayed and been part of it.

“But at the same time, I’ve now got several seasons experience in this league, so hopefully I can bring that to the team and help in a different way.

BOROUGH LEGEND: Ross Elkins was the first player to hit the 100 appearance mark for the club which only came into existence in 2011

“I just want to score goals and push on this season.”

Weaver played his first game for Borough on Saturday in the pre-season loss to Chatteris Town — having signed before the game.

Manager Anthony Choat said: “Ryan will be a big asset to us this season.

“He brings a lot of experience to the team but also knowledge of the club and a real passion for the team.

“When he approached us about coming back, we jumped at the chance.”

But it wasn’t just Weaver who decided to re-sign, with former Borough captain Ross Elkins also making his return.

The central midfielder was the first Borough player to notch up 100 appearances for the club, which only began life in 2011.

The 29-year-old — a previous Manager’s Player of the Year — makes a welcome return to the side after moving away to Rovers followed by a period at Long Melford before work commitments prevented him playing regularly.

Choat said: “He’s moved up from the reserves and just got back into football after sort of stopping for a bit. Once he left Borough I don’t know if it was the same.

“We convinced him to step back up to this level though, he will add invaluable experience at this level to the squad so I’m very pleased he agreed to come back for the season.”

Weaver added it was a pleasant surprise to see his friend Elkins across the dressing room once more.

“We’re really good friends but I had no idea he’d re-signed until we were both kitted up for the game”, he said.

“It was a surprise, but a good one. We know each other’s game so well.”

The signings were revealed as they made their first appearance for the club, a 3-1 loss at home to Chatteris Town.

Choat said: “Both of them looked sharp against Chatteris and proved why we brought them back.

“Weaver will definitely bring goal chances and will be someone who can score, while Ross adds a solid and dependable core to our midfield, and he can score.

“And it helps massively they used to play here, it will make a big difference once we start the season, there won’t be much to do to get to know each other. They already know each other’s games and a lot of the team. And I really do feel there’s a pride for our players from the town, they are playing because they love theur club, not for the money or anything else, a love of football and Borough.”