Re-signing Staines was a no-brainer for boro’

Martin Westcott has insisted he had no hesitation in welcoming Matt Staines back into the Haverhill Borough fold.

The winger, who scored nine times for Borough during the 2015/16 campaign, left The New Croft outfit in early November for fellow Thurlow Nunn League First Division club Halstead Town.

However, after making just seven starts for The Humbugs, Borough announced last week that Staines had returned to the club.

He came off the bench during Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Woodbridge Town, and Westcott has revealed it was business as usual for all concerned.

“Matt had indicated he was keen to come back a little while ago, but there were a few things to sort out before it was completed,” said Borough’s player-boss.

“If I did not feel there was space for Matt in the squad, I would not have taken him back.

“He gives us some extra options going forward, which is something we have lacked at times.

“The most important thing for us is the team aspect — we do not rely on one player.

“When you sign a new player, there is always a risk he might not fit into that ethos.

“With Matt, we know him and he knows what we are all about, so there is no risk attached whatsoever.”

On Saturday, Staines and his Borough team-mates will head to Framlingham Town (3pm).

It is an encounter between two of the league’s surprise packages, with Westcott’s men currently third and the hosting Castlemen four points adrift in fifth.

Few were tipping the two sides to hold such lofty positions at the start of the campaign — but Westcott is not surprised.

“Teams that come into our league, like Framlingham, have tended to do quite well,” he said.

“They also have a manager (Mel Aldis) who knows the league very well and what it takes to win matches at this level.

“We do not have a big budget at Borough, so we have to try to sell the club in a different way.

“I do not want to speak on Framlingham’s behalf, but by all accounts they appear to be in a similar place.

“Like us they have some big clubs around them competing for players, so you have to offer them something different to get them to commit.”

A thigh injury means Errol Durrell is a doubt for the trip to Badingham Road, but that aside, Westcott should have a fully available squad to select from.

n Haverhill Rovers (14th), who have still not heard back from the FA about their appeal on their points deduction for fielding an inelligble player, saw last Saturday’s game at Godmanchester Rovers postponed due to the bad weather. They host Felixstowe & Walton United (2nd) this Saturday (3pm).