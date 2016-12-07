Regaining FA Cup place is still the main aim for Haverhill Borough this season

Haverhill Borough player-manager Martin Westcott insists regaining the club’s place in the Emirates FA Cup next season is still their main aim.

Borough missed the chance to climb into the top three of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division table on Tuesday after being held to a 1-1 draw at AFC Sudbury Reserves.

The point gained at the Wardale Williams Stadium earlier this week keeps Borough in fourth place, but it is now just goal difference separating them from Holland FC in third spot.

But despite seeing his side fire in 20 goals in their last five outings, which included back-to-back 6-1 league wins, Westcott admits the target this season still remains ensuring they are back in the FA Cup in 2017/18.

“We’re happy with where we are,” said the Borough player-boss, who takes his side to Braintree Town Reserves on Saturday (3pm).

“As much as you can go on a good run, you can also go on a run of four or five games without a win.

“Downham were fourth or fifth before last weekend and lost one game and dropped to ninth.

“From us in fourth down to 10th we are all on a similar number of points, so if you lose one game you can drop two or three places.

“We’re not resting on our laurels. We’re doing well, we’re level on points now with third, but we’re not getting carried away.

“Our main aim is to be in the FA Cup next year. We’ve got a small squad compared to the teams around us.

“Top teams like Coggeshall can field almost a second team which could challenge the top two or three.

“We would need some amazing fortune with injuries and availability for us to maintain our current position.”

Borough have appeared twice in the FA Cup before, in 2014/15 and 2015/16, but missed out this time round due to not meeting the points-per-game criteria in the league at the end of last season.

Westcott’s side have accrued 35 points from their 18 league games so far this season (1.94 points per game).

n Erroll Durrell will undergo a late fitness test to see if he can play this weekend after picking up a knock during Tuesday’s game against Sudbury’s Reserves.