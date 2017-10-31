Resurgent Boro fall short

THURLOW NUNN

PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Borough 3

FC Clacton 4

Haverhill Borough almost pulled off an incredible comeback from a three goal deficit at home on Saturday, but fell agonisingly short of claiming a point.

FC Clacton benefitted from a breeze behind them and dominated the opening exchanges, leaving the pitch at the break three goals to the good.

The first goal came from a penalty, before the second was added from a deflected free kick. The third goal also came from a penalty to leave the home side in disarray.

Borough were given a lifeline in the second half when Billy Wales was dismissed for a two footed tackle on Ryan Swallow.

Tom Boddey then scored for Borough, getting on the end of a loose ball in the FC Clacton penalty area.

But the experienced Terry Rymer responded with Clacton’s fourth in the 64th minute. Borough again fought back, as stand in skipper Sam Hawley fired in to bring the score back to 4-2. Club captain Jarid Robson, returning to the fray after a long injury lay off, scored within two minutes of his return to action, to reduce the arrears to a goal.

With 15 minutes left, Borough were desperate to snatch at least a point but, despite a few chances, were unable to claim an equaliser.