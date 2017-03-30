Robson strikes late to seal away victory for Borough

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION

Wisbech St Mary 0

Haverhill Borough 1

Jarid Robson’s 20th goal of the season was enough to secure all three points for Haverhill Borough at Wisbech St Mary on Saturday.

Kicking against a strong wind in the first half, Borough looked to get off to a quick start as Matt Staines played in Rory Bone after only five minutes.

However, Dan Smith in the Wisbech goal was quick to collect the ball, preventing Bone from opening the scoring.

Ryan Swallow was next to test Smith with a shot from the edge of the penalty area after 19 minutes, although Smith made a comfortable save.

Wisbech finally woke from their slumber, with Jack Friend breaking through the Borough offside trap, before forcing visiting goalkeeper Paul Walker into an important save down to his right.

Further good attacking play by Wisbech suffered from a lack of clinical finishing, before Lee Hurkett struck the bar for Borough with a curling free kick, with Smith in the Wisbech goal beaten.

With time running out in the first half, Wisbech were reduced to 10 men as substitute Rick Bowden was dismissed after a bad tackle on Swallow.

With the wind on their backs, Borough looked to make the most of the second half, although chances were few and far between.

Robson headed over the bar after 65 minutes after a fine cross from Tommy Hardwick, before Wisbech skipper James McManus fired over with a half volley.

Craig Pruden was the next to fire over, before Borough player-manager Martin Westcott, off the bench for the last 10 minutes, found himself in on goal following a misplaced back header by a Wisbech defender. His side-footed shot rolled agonisingly past the upright with Smith beaten.

However, Borough were not to be denied, and as the game entered the 88th minute, a quick throw-in from Pruden was helped on by Aaron Forshaw to Robson, who swept the ball past Smith to give the visitors all three points and leave them in second position in the league table.

Three days before this win, on Wednesday last week, Westcott’s side cruised to a 4-0 victory away at second bottom Dereham Town Reserves.

Staines (two) and Swallow (two) got the goals for Borough, who were comfortable winners against their hosts, who themselves finished the match with 10 men after James Grant was sent off.

Haverhill Borough: Walker, Hardwick, Hurkett, Hawley, Clark, C Phillips, Forshaw, Pruden, Bone, Swallow (Robson 60), Staines (Westcott). Subs not used: Botten, Choat. Attendance: 49.