Rovers desperate to end barren run

And, after their latest result, a 1-1 draw at Ely City on Tuesday night, the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side have only secured two points during this time.

The side are threatening to turn down the wrong path as the club have now won only one game in 11 fixtures, a 2-0 victory over Ely in the reverse fixture.

But they were unable to reproduce this winning form over the Robins as they went a goal down and spent the remainder of the game chasing an equaliser.

Cowling said: “We need to get that first win and we need to get it quickly.

“It’s fine margins and we’re not playing badly, it’s very frustrating.

“But, it’s credit to the players against Ely, who kept working hard and managed to pull that goal back and get a point.”

Meanwhile, only 37 spectators were at The New Croft for Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Kirkley & Pakefield, a figure Cowling said was more likely caused by the ‘gales’ than fan displeasure.

“We do need the support of the town behind us,” he added. “We’re disappointed with the way we’ve been playing.

“It’s just not happening for us and we need to start converting those chances.”

The club has responded by tightening its belt, releasing forward Kelvin Enaro, while midfielder Owen Longley has moved to Borough.

Cowling said: “I don’t have a bad word to say about Kelvin, but it ultimately comes down to resources.

“I couldn’t justify having him to put him on the wings, and he sort of became extra.

“Lawrence Healey and Mitchell Burr have come in from our youth teams and I want to reward their positive performances, so there was no place.”

But he said the club were without first-team players Aaron Forshaw, Rafal Wozniak, Ben Bradley and Jordan Palmer via injuries, an issue which was hurting their goal scoring prospects.

Left-back and U18 manager Jemel Fox said: “I feel like the performances have been so indifferent and inconsistent. It’s incredibly frustrating and it’s put a lot of pressure on the manager.

“We’re being pulled down into that battle to avoid the bottom three and that’s a big concern.

“We can’t go down to the First Division for God’s sake, that would be unthinkable.

“We’re all keen to play football and we want the results, so let’s get them.”

Ely scored before half-time, as Sam Goodge’s 20 yard shot took a wicked deflection off Sam Holmes and past ‘keeper Charlie Turner.

But a touch of luck helped Rovers equalise in the second half, Mitchell Burr’s shot bouncing off Ely ‘keeper Harry Reynolds and into the net.

Rovers travel to Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday (3pm), in a mid-table clash.