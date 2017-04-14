Rovers hit the 40-point mark

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Rovers 3

Kirkley & Pakefield 0

by Steven Esdale

at The New Croft

Haverhill Rovers picked up their first win for five weeks as Kirkley & Pakefield were sent to their fourth consecutive loss and without a victory in their last seven.

After Jordan Palmer hit a tame shot and Rafal Wozniak had a one-on-one effort saved, the hosts went a goal up after 21 minutes.

Mitchell Burr put the ball in from the left wing and Marcus Hunt looped a header over Kirkley goalkeeper Luis Tibbles, who was left wrong footed, into the far top left corner.

Five minutes after the break the lead was doubled, Wozniak making a run and playing the ball down the right for Ben Bradley to run on to.

Bradley cut the ball back from the byline and Palmer, on the turn, left Tibbles bamboozled as his effort crawled into the bottom left corner of the net.

On 53 minutes the third, and what was the final, goal came about in a fashion that summed up Kirkley’s afternoon.

Bradley’s side-foot cross from just inside the area caused the away defence to push up, but unfortunately they did it at least a second too late and Palmer was given the chance to side foot the ball first time past Tibbles.

A goal line clearance by Sam Holmes also kept the home side’s clean sheet intact on the hour mark as he denied Nathan Stone.

The victory for Rovers moved them on to 40 points and up one place to 15th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table.

Ben Cowling’s side face a tricky Easter weekend, with a trip to second place Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday (3pm) followed by a visit to Saffron Walden Town (9th) on Monday (3pm).

Haverhill Rovers: Philp, Geoghegan, Halls, Abbott (Haines 74), Holmes, Hunt, Bradley, Milne, Wozniak (Jebb 66), Palmer, Burr (Weaver 71). Sub not used: Turner. Booked: Palmer. Attendance: 76.

n Haverhill Rovers Reserves kept the pressure on Mead Plant & Grab 4A leaders Steeple Morden Reserves with a 7-3 win over Milton A at the weekend.

Rovers remain in second spot in the table and six points adrift of their title rivals, but, crucially, they do have four games in hand to close the gap at the top.