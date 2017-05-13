Rovers hosts WAYS League festival

Haverhill Rovers hosted 55 teams and more than 1,000 spectators for the Suffolk FA WAYS League sponsored by Drive Vauxhall’s annual end-of-season celebratory festival at the weekend.

Across the day, the league welcomed more than 600 players, aged 6-14, to get involved in a series of 80 development and super-cup fixtures on the grass and 3G facilities at The New Croft.

Saturday’s festival was officiated by a group of young volunteer referees and co-ordinated by the WAYS League Committee, who aimed to give all teams the opportunity to finish their season with a fixture format that places development at the heart of competition.

Teams from Haverhill Rovers were among those to take part in the festival.

The WAYS League was formed in 2013 and hosts more than 60 teams which take part in fixtures on Saturday mornings, with these starting at Under-7s and extending up to Under-15s from next season.

The philosophy of WAYS, which stands for Western Area Youth Soccer, and different WAYS to play the game, is all about creating an environment for players to have fun, learn and develop.