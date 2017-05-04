Rovers lose out on final day of season

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Brantham Athletic 1

Haverhill Rovers 0

Haverhill Rovers ended their 2016-17 campaign with a single-goal defeat on the road at Brantham Athletic at the weekend.

The winning goal came after 33 minutes when Ben Newson was slipped in on goal and Rovers goalkeeper Charlie Turner came out to save, his momentum carrying him forward and meaning he had to come out towards Simon Mann near the right byline.

Mann’s cross got past Turner and Haverhill’s Luke Haines was unfortunate enough to score into his own goal under pressure.

Openings were difficult to craft for either side and the only significant other effort in the first half saw Haines’ shot from the edge of the Brantham penalty area curl over the bar on 42 minutes.

Both teams came back out after the break being more direct.

Haines’ 20-yard effort went straight at home goalkeeper Stuart Hunt three minutes after the restart, before Rory Jebb dragged a 20-yard effort of his own wide of the target on 54 minutes.

Mitchell Burr’s volley into the ground also went the wrong side of the post as Rovers searched for an equaliser.

Justin Leavers got the better of a challenge with Hunt right of the Brantham goal just after the hour mark, but his effort afterwards was cleared off the line by Nicholas Farthing.

It was exceptionally nervous for the away support in the final quarter of an hour.

Oliver Mann rounded Turner and squared the ball to substitute Harry Mann, his effort on the turn going just wide of the other side of goalkeeper Turner as he scrambled back into position.

Newson’s mid-air volley after substitute Sean Lorimer’s chipped cross hit the underside of the bar with Turner beaten in the 80th minute, was also off target.

At the other end, Leavers also shot wide of the near, right post three minutes into added time.

Rovers finished the season in 16th place in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table, four positions lower than their 12th place finish 12 months ago, despite finishing with three more points to their tally this time around.

Haverhill Rovers: Turner, Halls, Burr (Oteng 83), Cowdrey, Holmes, Geoghegan, Sartini (Abbott 57), Haines, Jebb, Leavers, Bradley. Subs not used: Milne, Stevenson. Attendance: 42.

n Mead Plant & Grab 4A champions Haverhill Rovers Reserves ran out 4-3 winners against Saffron Dynamos at the weekend.

Ethan Boddey, Jake Mingay and Brendon McKay were among the goalscorers for Rovers, who host Wickhambrook at The New Croft 3G tonight (7.30pm).

Rovers have scored 119 goals and conceded just 36 times in their 22 completed league fixtures this season.