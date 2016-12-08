Rovers must replay game at Wivenhoe

Haverhill Rovers have been deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player and will have to replay their win at Wivenhoe Town in March next year.

Rovers had come back from a goal behind to run out 2-1 winners at Broad Lane in the original fixture on October 29, but the result has been expunged from the records and the points removed from their current tally.

Ben Cowling’s side, who have dropped a place to 11th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table following the points deduction, are planning to appeal the decision.

Rovers host second-from-bottom Swaffham Town at the New Croft on Saturday (3pm), looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a heavy 6-0 defeat away at promotion-chasing Stanway Rovers on Tuesday night.

Cowling was without top goalscorer Danny Hill, as well as defender Ryan Geoghegan and midfielder Jonathan Milne for the trip to The Hawthorns.

Under-18s midfielder Tom Newman was handed his full debut for the first team, while Gavin Tickner also started for the first time since joining the club.

Since beating Saffron Walden Town on penalties in the League Challenge Cup to secure their third straight win, Rovers have only managed to pick up one win from their next six games.

While that run has seen them pick up four points from trips to Great Yarmouth Town and Long Melford, a 2-2 draw at home to basement side FC Clacton and Tuesday’s defeat at Stanway has left Cowling’s side in indifferent form heading into this weekend.