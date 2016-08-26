Rovers need finishing touch, says Cowling

Haverhill Rovers manager Ben Cowling is expecting two tough games, in a challenging Bank Holiday weekend in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.
On Saturday they visit Kirkley and Pakefield, and on Monday host Godmanchester Rovers (3pm).
“We’re creating plenty of chances, but just not finishing them off,” said Cowling following a 3-2 defeat to Walsham-le-Willows and 1-1 draw with Long Melford.
n Haverhill Borough travel to King’s Lynn Town Res on Saturday in the First Division. Lynn have won all three home games so far.
