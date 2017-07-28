Rovers pick up a ‘positive’ win in final planned friendly

Haverhill Rovers secured their second win of the pre-season against Kershaw Premier Division club Linton Granta on Saturday.

It was an opportunity for manager Ben Cowling to field his new signings, such as Kelvin Enaro, who had a good game for his new team.

NEW SIGNING: Kelvin Enaro got stuck in during his first game after signing for the club, following his trial in the pre-season friendly against Mildenhall Town on July 4

Their final game of the pre-season will likely be against Braintree tomorrow, before the side then take on Hoddesdon FC in the Extra Preliminary Round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, August 5.

The club are also hoping to arrange a game at the start of next week as final preparation before they travel to Ware FC, the venue for the tie.

But Rovers seem to be on the right path, overturning losses in their first two pre-season games against AFC Sudbury and Takeley, with wins in each of their last two matches.

They thrashed Lakenheath 5-1 at home on Saturday, July 15, before taking on Linton at home on Saturday, beating them 2-1.

COMPETITIVE: John Cornfield during the pre-season friendly between Haverhill Rovers and Linton

Haverhill were forced to come back from a goal down, after falling behind in the 24th minute.

A lapse of concentration between defender John Camfield and goalkeeper Lennon Westley allowed Dale Archer to sneak in and steal the ball, before putting it into the back of the net

But Rovers were lively on their feet, with shots at goal coming from both Rory Jebb and incomer Enaro forcing saves in the first half.

It took until after the half-time break before Rovers were able to level, however, with Jebb heading into the bottom right corner in the 49th minute.

SKILFUL: Ben Cowling thought players such as Ben Bradley will be important to the team across the season

Further chances went begging for the home side, as Sam Holmes and Enaro looked hungry for the winning goal.

And it finally came in the 80th minute, with Rovers showing some skilful one-touch football as they broke through the Linton defence.

Marc Abbott passed to an onrushing Harry Halls, who cut the ball back to him. Abbott flicked it into the path of Ben Bradley, who was given time to compose himself before beating the goalkeeper.

Manager Cowling said: “It’s really positive and everyone is feeling good, results have been what we wanted and we’ve had some very good performances.

“I’m happy with the team, I don’t think there’ll be any more signings and just need to ensure that positivity is taken forward into the new season.”