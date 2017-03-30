Rovers play out a goalless draw

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Rovers 0

Wivenhoe Town 0

by Steven Esdale

at The New Croft

Haverhill Rovers and Wivenhoe Town fought out a goalless draw on Friday night.

A second-half penalty for the away side was saved by Rovers goalkeeper Charlie Turner, shortly after the same team had hit the crossbar.

Turner’s opposite number Ben Gallifant pulled off a string of excellent saves to keep his side level.

Ryan Weaver had two shots stopped by Gallifant in the 33rd and 38th minutes, before the same player saw his header from a Luke Haines free-kick stopped by the Wivenhoe goalkeeper two minutes later.

Jamie Baker’s looping 15-yard shot hit the Haverhill bar, with Turner beaten in the 66th minute.

A short scramble near the home six-yard box ended with Turner going down to save, spilling the ball and clipping Adam Hampson as he looked to control the ball.

A penalty was awarded and Hampson stepped up to take it, only to see Turner get down to his right and pull off an excellent stop.

Gallifant also produced a stunning one-handed save to deny Ben Bradley from 20 yards out in the 80th minute.

Haverhill Rovers: Turner, Geoghegan, Burr, Abbott, Holmes, Boddey, Weaver (Longley 73), Milne, Wozniak (Leavers 86), Haines (Newman 64), Bradley. Sub not used: Clarke. Attendance: 99.

n Elsewhere, Haverhill Rovers Reserves picked up another comprehensive win at the weekend, beating Guilden Morden 14-0 in Cambridgeshire County League Mead Plant & Grab 4A.

Luke Latham started the rout after 14 minutes when he converted a rebound, after he hit the near left post from close range and it came back to him off another player.

Kyle Clarke netted a nine minute hat-trick with goals in the 29th, 33rd and 38th minutes, before Guilden Morden were reduced to 10 men on 51 minutes.

Aron Wiseman bundled the ball home for Rovers a minute later, before Jamie Judge netted a nine-minute hat-trick as well, scoring in the 53rd, 57th and 61st minutes to make it 8-0.

Further goals from Dom Brophy (two), Wiseman, Justin Leavers and Harry Halls (two) completed the rout to keep Rovers in contention for the league title.