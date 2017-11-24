Rovers secure hard-earned tie against promotion hopefuls

THURLOW NUNN

PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Rovers 1

Coggeshall Town 1

Rovers picked up a hard-earned point against a team who have only lost two games in the league so far.

Coggeshall have been in fantastic form, and thrashed the Reds 6-0 in the alternative fixture earlier in the season.

But new father Jordan Palmer, whose partner gave birth earlier in the day, was not going to let anything ruin his or Rovers’ day and his 82nd minute equaliser led to a great result for the Haverhill side.

It had looked like it would be Coggeshall’s day again, with Nnamdi Nwachuku hitting the post early on for the visitors.

He then had a goal disallowed on the half-hour mark, deemed offside from a free-kick into the box.

But it was third time lucky for Coggeshall as they finally found the net.

Jacob Partridge again struck a well-placed free kick into the box, which Ross Wall then headed across and into goal to put the Essex side one up in the 56th minute.

Rovers kept working hard however, and were rewarded with a counter-attacking equaliser in the final 10 minutes.

It was a bit of fluid play from The New Croft side, at pace, that finally undid Coggeshall.

Palmer started and completed the move from deep.

Rovers were then able to hold on for the remaining minutes to secure a vital point from a strong team performance.

n Meanwhile, on Saturday, Histon notched up their fourth consecutive win at the expense of a visiting Rovers.

The hosts opened the scoring — their first in the 3-1 defeat of Rovers — after nine minutes, when Matt Hayden slid in to find the bottom right corner from close range.

Rory Jebb was then left cursing his luck when his tough volley on the move beat goalkeeper Luke Knight, but was denied by the left post.

A great save from away ‘keeper Charlie Turner then denied Hayden a second with his head to see Rovers 1-0 down at the break.

And it quickly became two after half-time when Histon broke through again.

Evan Key forced an own goal from Jemel Fox after heading the ball at the defender, to see it diverted into the back of the net.

And the home side then put the nail in the coffin of the game in the 67th minute, with their third goal.

But there was a glimmer of hope for Haverhill as they netted with 10 minutes to go.

Jebb hit a 15 yard shot which swerved to the right and left the keeper in his tracks.

n Haverhill Rovers will host Ipswich Wanderers on Saturday (3pm) in the league.

It will be the second time they have played in 10 days, with Rovers overcoming the side 2-1 in the second round of the Suffolk Premier Cup.

The Wanderers are struggling in the league and have only secured eight points from their opening 20 fixtures.