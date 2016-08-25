Rovers suffer first league defeat of the campaign

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Rovers 2

Walsham-Le-Willows 3

Ten-man Walsham secured their first win of the season as they sent Haverhill to their first league loss of the campaign.

Walsham led on 21 minutes when Lee Sim played the ball through to Ryan Clark who took advantage of the home defence stopping to wait for the award of a handball that did not come.

The equaliser came just 10 minutes later. A good run by Danny Hill down the right saw him beat three defenders and, when his cut-back looked to have been past everyone, Luke Haines was there 12 yards out to find the far bottom-right corner, despite goalkeeper Craig Brand’s fingertips.

The hosts led for the first time in the 54th minute when Hill came forward before laying the ball off for Ryan Weaver who, without looking up, hit the ball first time from the left edge of the D, curling it past Brand with a sweet strike into the far side of the goal.

It was 2-2 on 62 minutes when Tanner Call surprisingly outmuscled home captain Sam Holmes as they both went for a through ball. Call then had plenty of space to strike the ball past ‘keeper Charlie Turner into the far bottom corner.

Andrew Wood was sent off in the 66th minute for swinging a kick at Ryan Geoghegan after the ball had gone out of play, but it was Walsham who had the final say on 88 minutes. Sam Peters had too much space and his 20-yard effort near the left corner of the area took a deflection on the way through.

ROVERS: Turner, Halls, Burr, Hunt, Holmes, Geoghegan, Weaver (Jebb, 76), Haines, Hill, Milne (Latham, 68), Bradley. Subs not used: Burton, Elkins, Stevenson.

n On Tuesday night Rovers were left wondering how they were held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Long Melford.

Mitchell Burr cracked a shot against the Melford bar with just three minutes gone, Ryan Weaver’s header coming back off the same bar with goalkeeper Darren Moyes well beaten.

Melford netted in the 31st minute when a close range shot was blocked and Nathan Rowe scored from the rebound.

The hosts deservedly equalised on the hour mark, Weaver latching on to a ball down the right and beating his marker before his shot from close range found the net off Moyes’ right instep.

Melford struck a post but, despite creating numerous chances, Rovers weren’t able to find a winner.