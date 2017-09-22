Rovers take point in seesaw game

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Rovers 3

Great Yarmouth Town 3

It was a game for the neutral supporter, with lots of twists and turns to keep everyone entertained — although the rain threatened to put a dampener on it throughout.

Rovers twice took the lead on Saturday, but Yarmouth twice pegged them back to eventually share the spoils.

The draw follows their 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Coggeshall Town last Tuesday.

Manager Ben Cowling said: “It was important to get a positive result, which we achieved, although I’m disappointed not to get the three points we deserved.

“We need to tighten up defensively as we’ve conceded too many lately, but some excellent attacking play and goals made for an exciting match.”

The hosts had a two-goal lead less than halfway through the first period, but were unable to protect it.

Rafal Wozniak put his team a goal up on eight minutes after Rory Jebb chested the ball down on the edge of the area and Wozniak scored.

Jebb then doubled the lead himself when Kelvin Enaro’s outswinging cross went directly on to his head — he found the roof of the net in the middle of the goal.

Yarmouth got a goal back when the referee gave a controversial free kick near the right corner of the Haverhill penalty arc, much to the bewilderment of the crowd.

Aaron Sanders took advantage, with a free kick that curled into the left side of the net past keeper Charlie Turner at full stretch.

And the away side then levelled, just four minutes after the break through Mitch Forbes.

But the 2-2 scoreline only lasted six minutes, as Haverhill broke through again to go 3-2 ahead as Jebb scored his brace.

The scores were levelled once again when Sanders’ free header after a cross from the left was flicked into the net, glancing the right-hand side of the post on its way past a rooted Turner.

Both sides had chances to win, Jebb was denied twice more by away ‘keeper Connor Milligan before Enaro went close for the hosts. Meanwhile, home defender Harry Halls was forced to head the ball off the line in the dying minutes of the game.

Rovers travel to Brantham Athletic on Saturday (3pm).