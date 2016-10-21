Rovers throw away their two-goal lead

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Ipswich Wanderers 3

Haverhill Rovers 2

An 86th-minute goal by Matt McKenzie, moments after coming on, completed the turnaround for Wanderers from 2-0 down at home to Haverhill Rovers on Saturday.

Rory Jebb gave the away side an early lead with five minutes gone.

His strong drive from left of goal and the edge of the area went over goalkeeper Callum Deacon’s outstretched hand and high into the net.

Ipswich constantly attacked the away goal, left-back Paulo Coehlo crashing a 35-yard drive against the underside of the crossbar among their efforts.

But it was Haverhill who netted and doubled their lead in the 26th minute.

Luke Haines put a diagonal ball out to Oliver Stevenson, whose reverse pass was just out of reach of a defender and allowed Jebb to clip the ball first time and beat Deacon at his near right post for his second goal of the game.

The hosts deservedly claimed a goal back on 38 minutes.

Danny Thrower latched on to a long diagonal ball and took his time coming inside and then outside before sending goalkeeper Charlie Turner the wrong way with a low shot into the bottom right corner.

Three minutes after the break, the game was level at 2-2.

Thrower drew Owen Boddey into making a rash challenge inside the penalty area and Jack Severy netted from the spot.

Turner got his body to the ball but the shot was too hard to stop.

The winning goal came when Thrower, who dictated the game for the home side, put in a hard cross from the left to the near post and McKenzie, a mere 22 seconds after coming on, made contact with the ball and directed it past a helpless Turner to give his side the three points in dramatic fashion.

Rovers: Turner, Geoghegan, Burton (Halls, 59), Milne, Holmes, Boddey, Stevenson, Haines, Jebb, Bradley, Thompson (Longley, 57). Sub not used: Lewis.